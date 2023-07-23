West Bengal: Security beefed up in North Dinapur amid BJP's call for 12-hour strike over party worker's death

Follow us on Image Source : ANI West Bengal: Security beefed up in North Dinapur amid BJP's call for 12-hour strike

Security was heightened in the North Dinajpur district on Sunday after the Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM) called for a 12-hour general strike in Islampur following the death of a party worker. BJYM president Indranil Khan has claimed that a party worker was stabbed to death at his shop in Islampur.

BJYM laid the blame for the death on Trinamool Congress (TMC). Meanwhile, BJP District Vice-president, Surajit Sen laid the blame of the death on the TMC adding that the victim was stabbed to death for protesting against some goons associated with TMC.

He said, "Yesterday, a cloth dealer was stabbed to death for protesting against some goons associated with TMC who were demanding money from him. He died before reaching the hospital. We have called for a general strike in the Islampur area. We have requested locals in Islampur to support the strike"

West Bengal has been witnessing violence since the announcement of the Panchayat Elections 2023. It is to be noted that the ruling TMC secured victory on all 20 Zila Parishads in the three-tier panchayat system, winning 880 seats, while the BJP emerged as its closest rival which won 31 seats out of the total 928. The Congress-Left Front alliance secured 15 seats while others won the remaining two seats.

ALSO READ | West Bengal Assembly monsoon session to start on July 24 | Here are FULL DETAILS

ALSO READ | BJP MP Locket Chatterjee breaks down on camera over women atrocities