Six killed, two injured in road accident in West Bengal's Bagdogra

On Monday, a tragic accident on Asian Highway 2 in Bagdogra, Darjeeling, claimed the lives of six individuals and left two others injured. The victims were pilgrims traveling to Jangli Baba Mandir for a religious ritual when they were struck by a speeding vehicle.

According to police reports, the vehicle, which was traveling from Ghoshpukur to Sikkim, crashed through a road divider before hitting the group of pilgrims. The impact resulted in the deaths of Prahlad Roy, a civic volunteer, Gobind Singh (22), Amlesh Chowdhury (20), Kanak Burman (22), Pranab Roy (28), and Padakant Roy.

One of the two injured individuals is in critical condition. Authorities are investigating the incident to determine the exact cause of the vehicle’s loss of control.

Meanwhile, in other news from Kolkata, tensions have erupted in the state post the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata.

Across the state, hospital services were disrupted as junior doctors, interns, and postgraduate trainees continued their protest for the fourth consecutive day, demanding a magisterial inquiry into the doctor’s death.

"We want an impartial investigation into the murder of our colleague, either by the CBI or a sitting magistrate. We are dissatisfied with the current police investigation and will continue our protest till justice is served and the state ensures foolproof security for all doctors and healthcare workers," said a protesting junior doctor from RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, where the incident took place.

It is pertinent to note that the body of the woman postgraduate trainee was found in a seminar hall at the hospital on Friday morning, and a civic volunteer was arrested on Saturday in connection with the crime.

The junior doctors had asked the state government to expedite the prosecution of the culprits and remove Ghosh and Vashisth.

