Raiganj Assembly Election 2026: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

The Raiganj Assembly constituency is one of the 294 constituencies in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 35 of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Trinamool Congress (TMC), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and Left alliance are the main parties in the state. The Raiganj Assembly constituency comes under the Raiganj Lok Sabha constituency. At present, this seat is represented by TMC leader Krishna Kalyani, who had defeated BJP's Manas Kumar Ghosh by more than 50,000 votes in a byelection in 2024.

Raiganj Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in West Bengal was conducted by the Commission in the year 2002. The Raiganj Assembly constituency is a part of the Uttar Dinajpur district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,98,780 voters in the Raiganj constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,00,670 were male and 98,091 were female voters. 19 voter belonged to the third gender. 3,704 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Raiganj in 2021 was 318.

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Raiganj constituency was 1,78,888. Out of this, 91,933 voters were male, 86,946 were female and nine belonged to a third gender. There were 2,442 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Raiganj in 2016 was 363.

Raiganj Assembly Election 2026: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in West Bengal.

Raiganj Assembly Election 2026: Result Date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in West Bengal.

Raiganj Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

The political parties are yet to declare their candidates for the assembly elections in West Bengal.

Raiganj Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly Elections, Krishna Kalyani was in the BJP. He had won this seat, receiving 79,775 votes. He defeated TMC's Kanaia Lal Agarwal, who received 59,027 votes.

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly Elections, Congress Mohit Sengupta won this seat, receiving 87,983. Sengupta had defeated TMC's Purnendu Dey (Bablu), who had received 36,736 votes.

2024: Krishna Kalyani (TMC)

2021: Krishna Kalyani (BJP)

2016: Mohit Sengupta (Congress)

2011: Mohit Sengupta (Congress)

2006: Chittaranjan Roy (Congress)

2001: Chittaranjan Roy (Congress)

1996: Dilip Kumar Das (Congress)

1991: Khagendra Nath Sinha (CPIM)

1987: Khagendra Nath Sinha (CPIM)

1982: Dipendra Barman (Congress)

1977: Khagendra Nath Sinha (CPIM)

1972: Ramendranath Dutta (Congress)

1971: Ramendranath Dutta (Congress)

1969: Manash Roy (CPIM)

1967: NN Kundu (Praja Socialist Party)

1962: Ramendranath Dutta (Congress)

1957: Shyama Prasad Barman (Congress)

1957: Haji Badruddin Ahmed (Congress)

1951: Ghulam Hamidur Rahman (Congress)

1951: Shyama Prasad Barman (Congress)

Raiganj Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Raiganj Assembly constituency was 1,61,863 or 81.43 per cent. In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,49,296 or 83.46 per cent.