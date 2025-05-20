PM Modi to inaugurate 3 redeveloped railway stations in Bengal under Amrit Bharat Scheme While Panagarh and Kalyani Ghoshpara are under the jurisdiction of the Eastern Railway, Joychandi Pahar is part of the South Eastern Railway. These existing railway stations have undergone a total revamp with new passenger facilities and aesthetics.

Kolkata:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate three redeveloped railway stations in West Bengal on Thursday (May 22) under the Centre’s Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. As per officials, the three stations – Panagarh, Kalyani Ghoshpara and Joychandi Pahar – are among 103 Amrit Bharat railway stations to be inaugurated by the PM across the country through video conferencing.

While Panagarh and Kalyani Ghoshpara are under the jurisdiction of the Eastern Railway, Joychandi Pahar is part of the South Eastern Railway. These existing railway stations have undergone a total revamp with new passenger facilities and aesthetics, the officials said.

"With a focus on enhancing passenger amenities, improving accessibility and incorporating sustainable design, these upgrades will not only elevate the travel experience, but also contribute to the economic growth of the region," an SER official said in a statement. A total of 100 railway stations in West Bengal are being developed under the scheme, the official said.

What is the Amrit Bharat Scheme?

The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, launched by the Narendra Modi-led government, is a visionary initiative aimed at the holistic redevelopment of railway stations across India. Focused on transforming over 1,300 stations in a phased manner, the scheme seeks to modernise railway infrastructure while preserving local heritage. Under this initiative, stations are being upgraded with modern amenities such as improved passenger waiting areas, clean and spacious toilets, better lighting, upgraded ticket counters, and enhanced accessibility features for the differently-abled. The scheme also emphasises seamless multimodal connectivity and integrates urban development with railway planning. It is not just about beautification, but also about creating efficient, future-ready transport hubs that serve as engines of economic growth in their respective regions.

