Natabari Assembly Election 2026: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

The Natabari Assembly constituency is one of the 294 constituencies in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 8 of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Trinamool Congress (TMC), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and Left alliance are the main parties in the state. The Natabari Assembly constituency comes under the Cooch Behar Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2021 elections, BJP leader Mihir Goswami defeated TMC candidate Rabindra Nath Ghosh by a margin of around 23,000 votes.

Natabari Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in West Bengal was conducted by the Commission in the year 2002. The Natabari Assembly constituency is a part of the Cooch Behar district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,45,040 voters in the Natabari constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,26,388 were male and 1,18,643 were female voters. Nine voter belonged to the third gender. 3,660 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Natabari in 2021 was 470.

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Natabari constituency was 2,23,747. Out of this, 1,15,842 voters were male, 1,07,905 were female and zero belonged to a third gender. There were 1,630 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Natabari in 2016 was 264.

Natabari Assembly Election 2026: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in West Bengal.

Natabari Assembly Election 2026: Result Date

Natabari Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

The political parties are yet to declare their candidates for the assembly elections in West Bengal.

Natabari Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly Elections, BJP leader Mihir Goswami received 1,11,743 votes to defeat TMC candidate Rabindra Nath Ghosh, who received 88,303 votes.

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly Elections, TMC leader Rabindra Nath Ghosh had received 81,951 votes to defeat CPI(M) candidate Tamser Ali, who received 74,386 votes.

2021: Mihir Goswami (BJP)

2016: Rabindra Nath Ghosh (TMC)

2011: Rabindra Nath Ghosh (TMC)

2006: Tamser Ali (CPIM)

2001: Tamser Ali (CPIM)

1996: Sibendra Narayan Chowdhury (CPIM)

1987: Sibendra Narayan Chowdhury (CPIM)

1982: Sibendra Narayan Chowdhury (CPIM)

1977: Sibendra Narayan Chowdhury (CPIM)

Natabari Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Natabari Assembly constituency was 2,17,608 or 88.81 per cent. In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,99,713 or 89.26 per cent.