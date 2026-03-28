Murshidabad violence: Prohibitory orders issued in Raghunathganj, Jangipur; Mamata blames BJP for clashes

Murshidabad :

Despite an improvement in situation Raghunathganj and Jangipur of West Bengal's Murshidabad district following clashes during a Ram Navami procession between two groups, prohibitory orders were issued for the affected areas on Saturday, said police officials, while adding that 30 people have arrested till now. However, the identities of the arrested were not revealed.

The police and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) have also maintained heavy presence in affected areas and have kept patrolling in certain areas, including Jangipur Hospital and nearby alleys. However, baring essential services, shops have remained shut, while vehicular movement have remained normal.

"The sub-divisional hospital is located in the area, and we are ensuring that people do not face any inconvenience. Both our officials and paramilitary personnel are present in full strength," an officials was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Clashes over loud music

The clashes had erupted on Friday near Mackenzie Park in Raghunathganj over loud music being played near a place of worship during a Ram Navami procession. A group had raised objections over it, which led to an altercation. It turned violent, leading to stone-pelting between the two groups which caused injuries to several people, while many shops were torched.

The incident forced the police and central forces to intervene and bring the situation under control. Since then, heavy deployment of forces has continued in affected areas, with police regularly urging people not to pay heed to rumours, and help in maintaining law and order.

Banerjee blames BJP

Blaming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the violence, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Saturday that the administration had failed to take any action. She asserted that festivals of all religions, castes and tribes are celebrated with equal fervour.

"I am the elected chief minister, but they have taken away all powers," the West Bengal chief minister said, adding that appropriate action will be taken against those responsible for the violence once the Trinamool Congress (TMC) returns to power after the upcoming assembly elections.

Polling in West Bengal will be held in two phases: April 23 and 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 4.

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