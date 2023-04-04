Mamata Banerjee's scathing attack at BJP, says, 'They are responsible for Bengal violence'

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Mamata Banerjee

Bengal violence: In a scathing attack on the BJP, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that the saffron brigade was responsible for unrest in the state and added that 'her state doesn't like violence.' The eastern has been on a boil for the past few days after two groups clashed over a religious procession.

Addressing a rally in Khejuri, the CM said that BJP has brought in hired 'goondas' from outside and warned that Rioters have no religion, they are just political goons. "BJP is maligning the name of Lord Ram by organising violence during Ram Navami. They are defaming Hindu religion by pitting one community against another," she said.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee says, "I have to be alert all the time lest BJP incites riots. They don't understand that the people of Bengal don't like violence. Rioting is not Bengal's culture. We don't riot, general public doesn't incite riots. When BJP can't on its own, it hires people to fan riots. The youth in whose hands weapons were seen during Ram Navami, CPI(M) used to do the same. Did you forget the atrocities of CPI(M)?"

Taking a swipe at the CPI(M) Mamata Banerjee said, "Did you forget the incidents in Nandigram, Khejuri, Kolaghat, Tamluk? CPI(M) makes tall claims, today BJP has chosen this path after learning from CPI(M)."

Bengal guv rushes from Darjeeling to visit violence-hit Hooghly district

Meanwhile, West Bengal Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose on Tuesday rushed back from Darjeeling to visit violence-affected Rishra and Serampur in Hooghly district, officials said. Clashes were reported in Rishra on Sunday evening during a Ram Navami procession in which BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh and party's Pursurah MLA Biman Ghosh were present.

The MLA was injured and hospitalised. Parts of Serampore also witnessed incidents of vandalism following which prohibitory orders were imposed and Internet services suspended.