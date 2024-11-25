'Misinterpreted': Kolkata Raj Bhavan on row over Bengal Governor unveiling his own statue

Follow us on Image Source : X/ @INDIANMUSEUMKOL West Bengal Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose

Days after West Bengal Governor Dr C V Ananda Bose found himself embroiled in controversy over pictures of him unveiling his own bust shared on public platforms, the Kolkata Raj Bhavan on Monday (November 25) issued a detailed clarification on the matter.

In a statement, the Raj Bhavan clarified that the incident had been misinterpreted. It explained that while it was reported that the West Bengal Governor had "unveiled his own statue," the reality was that a creative sculptor had created a bust of the Governor and presented it to him. Unfortunately, this was inaccurately reported as "unveiling his own statue."

"In a heartfelt moment of 'people-connect' on November 23, 2024, the Governor received a bust of himself, sculpted by a 'common' sculptor who had never met the Governor face-to-face or visited Raj Bhavan, Kolkata. Residing in the interior parts of West Bengal, the sculptor had dreamt of presenting his artwork to the Governor as a tribute to mark two profound years of his leadership in the state," the Raj Bhavan stated.

"The Governor of West Bengal, akin to the head of a family who embraces and respects the wishes of their younger members, graciously fulfilled the humble wish of an ordinary man by giving life to the artist's heartfelt desire. The unveiling was far from a ceremonial self-inauguration; rather, it was a moment reflecting the profound humility and graciousness of Governor Dr. C. V. Ananda Bose, who respects the collective spirit of the 'people' and brought to life the dream of a 'common man,'" it added.

Significantly, the statement from the Kolkata Raj Bhavan followed criticism from ruling party leaders in the state. Lashing out at the Governor, TMC vice president and spokesperson Jay Prakash Majumder said, "This is unprecedented… the unveiling of one’s own bust in Raj Bhavan. It is in bad taste. He is acting like a megalomaniac."

CPIM central committee member Sujan Chakraborty also criticized the incident, remarking, "It is unfortunate and unbecoming of the Governor to unveil his own bust."