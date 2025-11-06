Kolkata: Massive fire erupts at motor parts warehouse on RN Mukherjee road Kolkata fire: Officials said thick smoke severely hampered rescue and firefighting efforts, making it difficult for personnel to navigate the premises. Visibility inside the building was extremely poor, preventing access to several sections affected by the fire.

Kolkata:

A major fire broke out at a motor parts warehouse on RN Mukherjee Road in central Kolkata on Thursday (November 6), filling the entire area with dense smoke and disrupting movement in the busy commercial zone. The fire, which originated inside the warehouse, quickly spread to adjacent sections of the building, prompting panic among workers and nearby residents. Eyewitnesses reported large plumes of black smoke billowing into the sky as fire engines rushed to the spot.

Firefighters struggle amid thick smoke

According to officials, the dense smoke has made rescue and firefighting operations extremely difficult. Firefighters faced visibility issues and were unable to access certain parts of the building due to heavy smoke accumulation. Teams equipped with breathing apparatus and safety gear have been deployed to contain the blaze, while water tenders continue spraying the building’s exterior to prevent further spread.

Area cordoned off

Police have cordoned off the surrounding stretch of RN Mukherjee Road, diverting traffic to ensure unhindered access for emergency services. Nearby offices and shops were evacuated as a precautionary measure. As of now, no casualties or injuries have been reported. Fire officials said the cause of the blaze is yet to be determined but suspect that an electrical short circuit may have triggered the fire.

Investigation and safety measures

Senior officers from the Kolkata Fire and Emergency Services have reached the site to supervise operations. The department has ordered a detailed inquiry to assess damages and identify any lapses in fire safety compliance at the warehouse. Emergency teams remain on site, monitoring for possible flare-ups. Authorities have urged the public to avoid the area until the fire is completely brought under control.