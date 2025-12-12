Kolkata-based group announces Ram Temple project after Babri Mosque foundation in Murshidabad Following the Babri Mosque foundation in Murshidabad, a Kolkata-based group has announced plans to build a Ram Temple with the foundation ceremony scheduled on Ram Navami. Convenor Sanjay Pyara has clarified that the project has no political involvement.

After the foundation stone of the Babri Mosque was laid in West Bengal's Murshidabad, preparations have begun for a Ram Temple in Kolkata. As per details, Sanjay Pyara has been appointed as the convenor for this initiative. The organisers have clarified that the people involved in the temple construction have no political affiliation. Meanwhile, Bharatpur MLA Humayun Kabir has already announced the formation of his own political party and expressed plans to ally with Asaduddin Owaisi.

The foundation ceremony for the Babri Mosque took place on December 6 in Murshidabad. Despite controversies, MLA Humayun Kabir went ahead and laid the foundation. Following this, posters for the proposed Ram Temple have appeared across Kolkata. Several banners have been put up in Salt Lake Karunamoyee, City Centre and other areas. Speaking to India TV, convenor Sanjay Pyara shared the planned date for laying the foundation stone and emphasised that the project has no political angle.

Temple foundation scheduled for Ram Navami

Banners have been put up across Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation areas and several other locations. According to convenor Sanjay Pyara, the foundation stone will be laid on March 26 -- the day of Ram Navami, marking the beginning of construction work. He added that the project will not be limited to the temple alone. A school, hospital and old age home are also planned to be built alongside the temple.

Land offers and donations pouring in

Sanjay Pyara has stated that land availability will not be an issue, adding that several people have offered to donate land for the temple. He said that the final location would be disclosed at the appropriate time. The temple is expected to be built on four bighas of land. According to him, some individuals have promised idols, some land and others funds. He has also appealed to Hindus to contribute one rupee each towards the project. Former BJP state president Rahul Sinha stated that for every mosque being built, five temples dedicated to Lord Ram would be constructed in response.

