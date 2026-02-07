Kharagpur Sadar Assembly Election 2025: Seat profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates In 2021, Hiran Chatterjee of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Pradip Sarkar of the Trinamool Congress with a margin of 3,771 votes.

The Kharagpur Sadar Assembly constituency is one of the 294 constituencies in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 224 of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and the Left front are the main parties in the state. The Kharagpur Sadar Assembly constituency comes under the Medinipur Lok Sabha constituency. In 2021, Hiran Chatterjee of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Pradip Sarkar of the Trinamool Congress with a margin of 3,771 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Trinamool Congress candidate June Malia won from the Medinipur Lok Sabha with a margin of 27,191 votes by defeating Agnimitra Paul of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Kharagpur Sadar Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in West Bengal was conducted by the Commission in the year 2002. The Kharagpur Sadar Assembly constituency is a part of the Paschim Medinipur district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,34,672 voters in the Kharagpur Sadar constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,15,051 were male and 1,19,604 were female voters. 17 voters belonged to the third gender. 1,040 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Kharagpur Sadar in 2021 was 232 (221 men and 11 women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Kharagpur Sadar constituency was 2,18,231. Out of this, 1,08,796 voters were male, 1,09,434 were female. No voter belonged to a third gender. There were 205 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Kharagpur Sadar in 2016 was 242 (172 men and 70 women).

Kharagpur Sadar Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission hasn’t yet announced the schedule.

Kharagpur Sadar Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission hasn’t yet announced the schedule.

Kharagpur Sadar Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

Political parties haven’t yet announced their candidates.

Kharagpur Sadar Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly Elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Hiran Chatterjee won the Kharagpur Sadar seat with a margin of 3,771 votes. He polled 79,607 votes. He defeated Trinamool Congress’ (TMC) candidate Pradip Sarkar, who got 75,836 votes.

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly Elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Dilip Kumar Ghosh won the Kharagpur Sadar seat with a margin of 6,309 votes. He polled 61,446 votes. Congress’ Gyan Singh Sohanpal got 55,137 votes and was the runner-up.

Kharagpur Sadar Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2021: Hiran Chatterjee (Bharatiya Janata Party)

2019 bypoll: Pradip Sarkar(Trinamool Congress)

2016: Dilip Ghosh (Bharatiya Janata Party)

2011: Gyan Singh Sohanpal (Congress)

2006: Gyan Singh Sohanpal (Congress)

2001: Gyan Singh Sohanpal (Congress)

1996: Gyan Singh Sohanpal (Congress)

1991: Gyan Singh Sohanpal (Congress)

1987: Gyan Singh Sohanpal (Congress)

1982: Gyan Singh Sohanpal (Congress)

1977: Sudhir Das Sharma(Janata Party)

1972: Gyan Singh Sohanpal (Congress)

1971: Gyan Singh Sohanpal (Congress)

1969: Gyan Singh Sohanpal (Congress)

1967: Narayan Choubey (Communist Party of India)

1962: Narayan Choubey (Communist Party of India)

1957: Narayan Choubey (Communist Party of India)

Kharagpur Sadar Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Kharagpur Sadar Assembly constituency was 1,71,460. In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,56,487.