Kamarhati Assembly Polls 2026: Seat profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

The Kamarhati Assembly constituency is one of the 294 constituencies in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 112 of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and the Left front are the main parties in the state. The Kamarhati Assembly constituency comes under the Dum Dum Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2021 assembly polls, Madan Mitra of the Trinamool Congress defeated Bharatiya Janata Party’s Anindya Raju Banerjee by a margin of 35,408 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Trinamool Congress candidate Sougata Roy won from the Dum Dum Lok Sabha with a margin of 70,660 votes by defeating Shilbhadra Dutta of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Kamarhati Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in West Bengal was conducted by the Commission in the year 2002. The Kamarhati Assembly constituency is a part of the North 24 Parganas district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,97,103 voters in the Kamarhati constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 99,923 were male and 97,174 were female voters. Six voters belonged to the third gender. 816 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Kamarhati in 2021 was 190 (175 men and 15 women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Kamarhati constituency was 1,84,281. Out of this, 94,533 voters were male, 89,747 were female. One voter belonged to a third gender. There were 304 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Kamarhati in 2016 was 257 (165 men and 92 women).

Kamarhati Assembly Election 2026: Poll Date

The Election Commission hasn’t yet announced the schedule.

Kamarhati Assembly Election 2026: Result Date

The Election Commission hasn’t yet announced the schedule.

Kamarhati Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

Political parties haven’t yet announced their candidates.

Kamarhati Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly Elections, Trinamool Congress candidate Madan Mitra won the Kamarhati seat with a margin of 35,408 votes. He polled 73,845 votes. Mitra defeated BJP candidate Anindya Raju Banerjee, who got 38,437 votes.

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly Elections, CPM candidate Manash Mukherjee won the Kamarhati seat with a margin of 4,198 votes. He polled 62,194 votes. TMC candidate Madan Mitra got 57,996 votes and was the runner-up.

Kamarhati Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2021: Madan Mitra (Trinamool Congress)

2016: Manash Mukherjee (CPM)

2011: Madan Mitra (Trinamool Congress)

2006: Manash Mukherjee (CPM)

2001: Manash Mukherjee (CPM)

1996: Santi Ghatak (CPM)

1991: Santi Ghatak (CPM)

1987: Radhika Ranjan Bannerjee (CPM)

1982: Radhika Ranjan Bannerjee (CPM)

1977: Radhika Ranjan Bannerjee (CPM)

1972: Pradip Kumar Palit (Congress)

1971: Radhika Ranjan Banerjee (CPM)

1969: Radhika Ranjan Banerjee (CPM)

1967: Radhika Ranjan Banerjee (CPM)

Kamarhati Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Kamarhati Assembly constituency was 1,44,377. In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in the Kamarhati Assembly elections was 1,38,024.