Fire erupts at Bengal office of Election Commission amid Kaliganj bypoll vote counting | Video

New Delhi:

A fire broke out at the Bengal office of the Central Election Commission during the crucial vote counting process. The incident triggered immediate action, with officials swiftly informing the fire department.

No casualties were reported yet and after a brief disruption, work at the office has now resumed. Authorities are assessing the cause of the fire.