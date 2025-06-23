Advertisement
  Fire erupts at Bengal office of Election Commission amid Kaliganj bypoll vote counting | Video

Fire erupts at Bengal office of Election Commission amid Kaliganj bypoll vote counting | Video

All staff members were safely evacuated, and alert security personnel on duty managed to bring the blaze under control before the fire brigade arrived at the scene.

Fire broke out at Bengal's EC office.
Fire broke out at Bengal's EC office. Image Source : FILE
New Delhi:

A fire broke out at the Bengal office of the Central Election Commission during the crucial vote counting process. The incident triggered immediate action, with officials swiftly informing the fire department.

No casualties were reported yet and after a brief disruption, work at the office has now resumed. Authorities are assessing the cause of the fire.

