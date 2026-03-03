Domjur Assembly Polls 2026: Seat profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Kolkata:

The Domjur Assembly constituency is one of the 294 constituencies in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 184 of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and the Left front are the main parties in the state. The Domjur Assembly constituency comes under the Serampore Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2021 assembly polls, Kalyan Ghosh of the Trinamool Congress defeated Bharatiya Janata Party’s Rajib Banerjee by a margin of 42,620 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Trinamool Congress candidate Kalyan Banerjee won from the Serampore Lok Sabha with a margin of 1,74,830 votes by defeating Kabir Shankar Bose of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Domjur Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in West Bengal was conducted by the Commission in the year 2002. The Domjur Assembly constituency is a part of the Howrah district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,99,250 voters in the Domjur constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,51,523 were male and 1,47,718 were female voters. Nine voters belonged to the third gender. 611 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Domjur in 2021 was 99 (94 men and 5 women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Domjur constituency was 2,59,741. Out of this, 1,34,149 voters were male, 1,25,588 were female. Four voters belonged to a third gender. There were 455 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Domjur in 2016 was 149 (96 men and 53 women).

Domjur Assembly Election 2026: Poll Date

The Election Commission hasn’t yet announced the schedule.

Domjur Assembly Election 2026: Result Date

The Election Commission hasn’t yet announced the schedule.

Domjur Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

Political parties haven’t yet announced their candidates.

Domjur Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly Elections, Trinamool Congress candidate Kalyan Ghosh won the Domjur seat with a margin of 42,620 votes. He polled 1,30,499 votes. Ghosh defeated BJP candidate Rajib Banerjee, who got 87,879 votes.

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly Elections, Trinamool Congress candidate Rajib Banerjee won the Domjur seat with a margin of 1,07,701 votes. He polled 1,48,768 votes. Independent candidate Protima Dutta got 41,067 votes and was the runner-up.

Domjur Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2021: Kalyan Ghosh (Trinamool Congress)

2016: Rajib Banerjee (Trinamool Congress)

2011: Rajib Banerjee (Trinamool Congress)

2006: Mohanta Chatterjee (CPM)

2001: Padma Nidhi Dhar (CPM)

1996: Padma Nidhi Dhar (CPM)

1991: Padma Nidhi Dhar (CPM)

1987: Joykesh Mukherjee (CPM)

1982: Joykesh Mukherjee (CPM)

1977: Joykesh Mukherjee (CPM)

1972: Krishnapada Royl (Congress)

1971: Joykesh Mukherjee (CPM)

1969: Joykesh Mukherjee (CPM)

1967: AH Mondal (Congress)

1962: Tarapada Dey (CPI)

1957: Tarapada Dey (CPI)

1951: Tarapada Dey (CPI)

Domjur Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Domjur Assembly constituency was 2,51,210. In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in the Domjur Assembly elections was 2,19,657.