Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Coal mine blast in West Bengal's Birbhum district

At least seven persons were killed and several others injured in a coal mine blast in West Bengal's Birbhum district on Monday, police said. However, three bodies have been recovered so far.

The incident happened this morning in a coal mine in Bhadulia block, they said. "So far we have recovered three bodies. Rescue operations are on," a senior police officer said.

More details awaited