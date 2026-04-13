Close contest looms in Asansol Dakshin as TMC and BJP gear up for fierce showdown

Asansol:

Asansol Dakshin Assembly constituency in West Bengal is gearing up for a closely watched electoral contest. The seat is one of the 294 constituencies in the state and is not reserved for Scheduled Castes or Scheduled Tribes. Political activity in the area has intensified as major parties field strong candidates for the upcoming polls.

This time, the main contest is between Trinamool Congress candidate Tapas Banerjee and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Agnimitra Paul. Both parties have launched strong campaigns in the region, making the contest highly competitive. The CPI(M) has nominated Shilpi Chakraborty, while the Congress party has chosen Souvik Mukherjee as its candidate.

Asansol Dakshin demographic profile

According to the Election Commission data from the 2021 Assembly polls, Asansol Dakshin had 2,74,245 registered voters. This included 1,41,542 male voters, 1,32,694 female voters, and nine voters from the third gender category. In addition, 2,158 postal ballots were recorded, along with 243 service voters, including both men and women.

Past results in Asansol Dakshin

The Asansol Dakshin seat falls under the Asansol Lok Sabha constituency and is part of Paschim Bardhaman district. In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, BJP’s Agnimitra Paul had defeated TMC candidate Saayoni Ghosh by 4,487 votes, marking a close contest between the two parties.

However, the political picture changed in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The Trinamool Congress performed strongly in the region, with its candidate Shatrughan Sinha winning the Asansol parliamentary seat by a margin of 59,564 votes against BJP’s SS Ahluwalia.

The West Bengal Assembly elections will be conducted in two phases on April 23 and April 29, 2026, covering all 294 seats in the state. Voting in the Asansol Dakshin constituency is scheduled to take place in the first phase on April 23.