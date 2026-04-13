'Abandon totalitarianism': Iranian President Pezeshkian schools US over failed Islamabad talks

Tehran:

Reacting to the failure of talks between the United States and Iran in Islamabad, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Washington must do away with its “totalitarian” approach for any agreement to be possible. He stressed that a deal could be reached if the US respects Iran’s rights and adopts a fair stance.

Pezeshkian also hailed the Iranian negotiation team for effectively defending Iran's stance.

“If the American government abandons its totalitarianism and respects the rights of the Iranian nation, ways to reach an agreement will certainly be found. I commend the members of the negotiating team, especially my dear brother Mr. Dr. Qalibaf, and say God gives you strength,” he posted on X.

No breakthrough in Iran-US talks, says Vance

After three rounds of intense ceasefire negotiations held in Pakistan, the United States said on Sunday that Tehran had declined to accept Washington’s proposal.

US Vice President JD Vance described the talks as largely positive, highlighting that both sides engaged in constructive dialogue. However, he emphasized that significant differences between the two countries remain unresolved.

“We have been at it now for 21 hours and we have had a number of substantive discussions with the Iranians. That's the good news. The bad news is that we have not reached an agreement. I think that is bad news for Iran much more than it's bad news for the USA. They have chosen not to accept our terms,” he said addressing the media.

During the high-stakes talks, the United States asked Iran to provide a clear and binding assurance that it will not develop nuclear weapons, which served as a major bone of contention to broker a deal.

"The simple fact is that we need to see an affirmative commitment that they (Iran) will not seek a nuclear weapon and they will not seek the tools that would enable them to quickly achieve a nuclear weapon, that is the core goal of the President of the US. That is what we have tried to achieve through these negotiations. Their nuclear program such as it is, the enrichment facilities that they had before have been destroyed. But the simple question is - do we see a fundamental commitment of will for the Iranians not to develop a nuclear weapon, not just now or not just two years from now but for the long term? We haven't seen that now, we hope that we will," he added.

Meanwhile, delegations of both the countries have left Islamabad.