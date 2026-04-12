Can BJP retain its stronghold in Mathabhanga amid high-stakes 2026 battle?

Kolkata:

As West Bengal gears up for the crucial 2026 Assembly elections, the Mathabhanga constituency in Cooch Behar district has emerged as one of the closely watched seats. The contest is expected to be intense, with major political parties fielding heavyweight candidates in a tightly fought electoral battle.

High-profile contest in Mathabhanga

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has nominated Nisith Pramanik, a prominent leader who previously served as Minister of State for Home Affairs from 2021 to 2024. He entered the fray after a setback in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where he was defeated in the Cooch Behar parliamentary seat.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has fielded Sablu Barman as its candidate, setting up a direct face-off with the BJP.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has placed its trust in Khagen Chandra Barman, while the Congress party has nominated Kshitendra Nath Barman, making it a multi-cornered contest.

2021 Election result: BJP’s strong performance

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, Mathabhanga witnessed a decisive victory for the BJP. Saffron party candidate Sushil Barman secured the seat with a margin of 26,134 votes.

He received 113,249 votes, defeating TMC’s Girindra Nath Barman, who managed 87,115 votes. This was the first instance when the BJP won this seat.

Voter profile of Mathabhanga Constituency

Mathabhanga Assembly constituency is part of the Cooch Behar district and has a diverse electorate. According to Election Commission data from the 2021 polls, the constituency had a total of 2,48,022 registered voters.

This included 1,29,362 male voters and 1,18,659 female voters, reflecting a fairly balanced gender distribution in the electorate.

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

The West Bengal Assembly elections will be held in two phases, scheduled for April 23 and April 29, covering all 294 constituencies across the state. The counting of votes and declaration of results is set for May 4.