BJP storms to power in West Bengal with 206 seats, ends Mamata Banerjee's 15-year rule

Kolkata:

In a sweeping and potentially historic mandate, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has stormed to power in West Bengal on Monday (May 4), winning a massive 206 seats in the 294-member House and ending the 15-year rule of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The verdict marks the BJP's first-ever government in the state.

The counting was done for 293 seats as polling in Fata was countermanded; the majority mark dropped to 147. The BJP cut through the ruling TMC's traditional strongholds and expanded its footprint in both urban and rural belts.

West Bengal election result 2026: Seat tally

At the time of filing this report, the BJP won 206 seats in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, while the TMC secured victory on 79 and was leading on 2 seats. Congress and Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) won two seats each, while the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the All India Students' Federation (AISF) bagged one seat each.

BJP: 206

TMC: 79 (won), 2 (leading)

Congress: 2

AJUP: 2

CPI(M): 1

AISF: 1

The scale of the BJP's victory was evident early in the counting process, with leads quickly consolidating into a near two-thirds majority. The party breached traditional TMC strongholds and expanded its footprint across both urban and rural belts, from north Bengal and Junglemahal to industrial hubs and border districts.

Mamata Banerjee loses Bhabanipur seat

In a major political setback, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee lost the high-profile Bhabanipur seat to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari by a margin of 15,105 votes. Adhikari secured 73,917 votes against Banerjee’s 58,812.

The result marks a virtual "action replay" of the 2021 Nandigram battle, where Adhikari had unseated Banerjee in a fiercely fought contest that redefined Bengal's political narrative.

The seat witnessed intense drama throughout the day, with both leaders present at the counting centre at Sakhawat Memorial Government Girls' High School, underscoring the high-voltage nature of the battle.

The Bhabanipur result assumes added significance as it comes alongside a broader statewide trend that has put the BJP well past the majority mark, positioning it to form its first government in West Bengal.

For the TMC, Banerjee's defeat in her own constituency marks a major political setback, both symbolically and organisationally, raising questions about the party's grip over its traditional urban strongholds.

Many TMC ministers lose elections

The scale of the defeat was also reflected in the performance of senior TMC leaders, with several prominent leaders, including ministers, losing their seats. Senior TMC ministers Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, Firhad Hakim and Javed Khan were among a few party leaders who won the assembly elections.

TMC's north Bengal leader and minister Udayan Guha lost the Dinhata seat to BJP's Ajay Ray by over 17,000 votes.

Women and Child Welfare minister Shashi Panja was defeated by BJP's Purnima Chakraborty by 14,633 votes in Shyampukur assembly constituency. Chakraborty secured 60,248 votes, while Panja got 45,615 votes.

TMC's Asansol Uttar constituency candidate and minister Moloy Ghatak, who was seeking re-election for the fourth consecutive term, lost to the BJP's Krishnendu Mukherjee by 11,615 votes.

Chandrima Bhattacharya, state Finance minister, was defeated in Dum Dum Uttar constituency by 26,404 votes by BJP's Sourav Sikdar.

Education minister Bratya Basu lost from the adjacent Dum Dum constituency by 25,273 votes.

TMC minister Becharam Manna was defeated in Singur, one of the focal points of the campaign in the West Bengal assembly elections over the abandoned Tata Nano car factory, by BJP's Arup Kumar Das by 21,438 votes.

The elections witnessed record voter participation, with 93.19 per cent turnout in Phase I and 91.66 per cent in Phase II, taking the combined turnout to an unprecedented 92.47 per cent, the highest since Independence.

With this resounding mandate, the BJP is set to form its first government in West Bengal, marking a watershed moment in the state's political history.