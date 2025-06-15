BJP MP Abhijit Gangopadhyay admitted in ICU, doctors say condition critical but stable A statement released by the hospital on Sunday confirmed that he has been diagnosed with acute pancreatitis along with gastrointestinal sepsis.

Kolkata:

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and former Calcutta High Court judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay was admitted in the ICU in a private hospital in Kolkata after he complained of uneasiness. Doctors said that his conditon remains “critically ill but stable”.

The 63-year-old was hospitalised on Saturday after he experienced vomiting and abdominal pain. A statement released by the hospital on Sunday confirmed that he has been diagnosed with acute pancreatitis along with gastrointestinal sepsis.

“He is currently under close observation in the ICU and is being continuously monitored,” the statement noted. A multi-disciplinary medical board has been constituted to manage his treatment and provide coordinated care.

Gangopadhyay, who stepped down as a Calcutta High Court judge in March last year, joined the BJP shortly after and was elected to the Lok Sabha from West Bengal’s Tamluk constituency in the 2024 general elections.