Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee condemns violence in Nagpur, says India is known for unity in diversity

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday condemned the violence in Maharashtra’s Nagpur, asserting that India is known for unity in diversity. Speaking to reporters at the state secretariat, Banerjee refrained from making a detailed statement on the issue, saying, “I don't want to comment on it.”

Banerjee said that the Trinamool Congress condemns the violence and that the country is known for its unity in diversity. “After the demolition of Babri Masjid, I hit the streets to protect communal harmony. I don't want to make any comment on the Nagpur situation.”

Speaking about her UK visit Banerjee said, “I have some business meetings and also have a program in the Indian High Commission and also in Oxford. We have a good relationship with the UK. They also came to the Bengal Global Business Summit."

Banerjee said her INDIA alliance partner Uddhav Thackeray, the president of Shiv Sena (UBT), will comment on the situation. Rumours about a 'chadar' with Quranic inscriptions being burnt during protests led by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal seeking the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb led to violence in Nagpur on Monday in which several police personnel were injured.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated in the assembly on Wednesday that no such 'chadar' with holy inscriptions was found to have been burnt, but the rumours incited passions.

(With PTI inputs)