After schools, Suvendu Adhikari-led BJP govt extends mandatory Vande Mataram rule to all madrasas in Bengal

Kolkata:

Suvendu Adhikari-led newly formed government in West Bengal is moving quickly with a series of impactful administrative decisions. After making the national song Vande Mataram compulsory in all government and government-aided schools, the state has now extended the mandate to every recognised madrasa as well. Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has approved the inclusion of Vande Mataram as a compulsory part of the daily routine across all madrasas in the state.

The Madrasa Education Directorate has released an official notification stating that all earlier rules and practices stand cancelled. The new directive has been brought into force with immediate effect. The order applies to government model madrasas (English medium), recognised aided madrasas, approved madrasa education centres, child education centres and recognised unaided madrasas under the Department of Minority Affairs and Madrasa Education.

Minister confirms the decision

State Minority Affairs and Madrasa Education Minister Khudiram Tudu confirmed the move. He stated that when Vande Mataram is already compulsory in other government schools, including those teaching in the Santali language, there is no reason it should not be mandatory in recognised madrasas as well.

Education department made it compulsory in schools earlier

Earlier on May 13, the West Bengal Education Department issued a notification making Vande Mataram compulsory in all government schools. Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari had shared the notification on his official social media account on May 14. Earlier in February 2026, the central government had accorded Vande Mataram the same status as the national anthem Jana Gana Mana.

In recent years, the previous TMC government had introduced 'Banglar Mati Banglar Jol', also penned by Tagore in 1905 during protests against the partition of Bengal, as the state song. The national song Vande Mataram, written by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, now adds to the list, raising questions among sections of teachers about the duration and sequencing of both the national anthem and the national song within the limited assembly time.

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