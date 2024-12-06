'Zero tolerance towards crimes': Mamata after death sentence awarded to Joynagar murder accused

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday hailed a death sentence awarded to man accused of minor's rape-murder and said there is zero tolerance towards crimes. Earlier in the day, a POSCO court in the state awarded a death sentence to a man accused of the rape and murder of a minor girl in Joynagar.

Taking to her X account, Mamata said that the incident was reported 62 days ago and the conviction and punishment were announced within the first two months of the crime.

She also congratulated the state police and officials involved in the sentencing of the accused in the case. Mamata stated said that there is zero tolerance for crimes associated with women.

"The accused in the case involving the brutal rape and murder of a minor girl in Joynagar on 4.10.24 has been sentenced to death today by the POCSO court at Baruipur just within 62 days of the ghastly incident. Conviction and capital punishment in such a case in just over two months is unprecedented in the history of the state. I congratulate the state police and all those involved in the prosecution process for this outstanding achievement. The Govt has zero tolerance towards offences against women and will continue to ensure that justice is -neither delayed nor denied," Mamata Banerjee said in statement on X.