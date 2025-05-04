West Bengal: Third-Year IIT Kharagpur student found dead in hostel room, suicide suspected On Sunday morning cops from the police outpost on the campus were informed and they broke open the door to find him hanging.

Kolkata:

A third-year BTech student at IIT Kharagpur was found dead in his hostel room on Sunday, according to officials. The student, identified as Mohammad Asif Qamar, was discovered in his room at Madanmohan Malviya Hall on the IIT Kharagpur campus. Qamar was a student in the civil engineering department.

According to reports from his friends and the hostel superintendent, Qamar's room had been locked from the inside since Saturday night. On Sunday morning, authorities from the campus police outpost were alerted, and they broke down the door, where they found him deceased. Qamar was originally from the Seohar district in Bihar. His family has been notified.

A senior police officer confirmed the death and stated that investigators had obtained some leads. While the initial assessment suggests a case of suicide, a full investigation is underway.

This incident follows several other student deaths at IIT Kharagpur in recent times. On April 20, Aniket Walkar, a fourth-year student in the Department of Ocean Engineering and Naval Architecture, was also found deceased in his hostel room. Prior to that, on January 12, a third-year undergraduate student, Shaon Malik, was found dead in his hostel room. In June 2024, Devika Pillai, a fourth-year student of biotechnology and biochemical engineering, also died by suicide.

IIT Kharagpur authorities have stated that the institute provides 24/7 counseling services to help students cope with stress and depression. Following the April 20 incident, the institute implemented a system of barcodes on hostel room doors, which students can scan for immediate and private access to counseling during times of acute mental distress.

Acting Director Amit Patra had previously informed PTI that a committee was being established to investigate the circumstances and reasons behind these repeated tragedies, with recommendations expected within three days. Patra emphasized the institute's commitment to student well-being, happiness, and academic success.

