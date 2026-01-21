China reluctant to join Trump's Board of Peace on Gaza, insists on UN-led approach Earlier this week, Chinese officials confirmed that the United States had invited China to join the Board of Peace. However, they did not say whether Beijing would accept the invitation.

Beijing:

China has shown hesitation about joining a proposed Gaza peace body put forward by US President Donald Trump, saying it would only consider participation in the initiative if it is backed by the United Nations. Speaking at a press briefing on Wednesday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said China remains firmly committed to multilateralism and supports an international system led by the UN. He stressed that Beijing does not support any move that weakens the role of the global body.

Guo was responding to remarks by President Trump, who suggested that while the UN should continue to exist, his proposed “Board of Peace” could potentially take on a larger role in resolving conflicts such as the war in Gaza.

China’s position, Guo said, is clear and unchanged. Regardless of how the global situation develops, China will continue to uphold the international system centred on the United Nations, the international order based on international law, and the principles set out in the UN Charter.

US invites China to join Board of Peace on Gaza

Earlier this week, Chinese officials confirmed that the United States had invited China to join the Board of Peace. However, they did not say whether Beijing would accept the invitation.

When asked about reports that President Trump plans to hold a signing ceremony for the Board of Peace in Davos, Switzerland, and whether China would send representatives, Guo said China had already explained its position and had no new information to share.

Guo also responded to questions about claims that recent US actions have caused disruption to the global order. He said China does not welcome instability and believes that protecting the UN-led international system serves the shared interests of all countries.