Noida techie death: Yogi govt to take strict action against construction sites violating safety norms

In the wake of the death of a 27-year-old software engineer, whose car plunged into a water-filled pit at a construction site in Noida's Sector 150, the Yogi government is taking big action against construction sites violating safety norms. FIR was registered against real estate companies for violation of safety standards in Noida. Moreover, a case was also registered against Amsed Wishtown Pvt. Ltd. and Lotus Green and Abhay Kumar, owner of the Amsed Wishtown project, has been arrsted.

The Yogi government has ordered for a 24x7 safety audit of all under-construction and incomplete sites in Noida and said strict action will be taken against sites violating safety standards.

SIT visits the site as it begins probe

Police on Tuesday arrested the director of a real estate firm in connection with the death of a 27-year-old software engineer, whose car had plunged into a water-filled pit at a construction site in Noida's Sector 150, even as a Special Investigation Team (SIT) visited the site as it began its probe into the incident, officials said.

"Abhay Kumar, the director of MZ Wiztown Planners and one of the accused in the case, has been arrested from Sector 150," Additional Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Hemant Upadhyay said.

Police file FIR on culpable homicide

Police had filed an FIR on culpable homicide not amounting to murder and other charges against two real estate developers -- MZ Wiztown Planners and Lotus Greens -- on a complaint by victim Yuvraj Mehta's father, Raj Kumar Mehta, who alleged negligence by local authorities and sought accountability.

There was no official word on the action against the other accused firm. Yuvraj Mehta died on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday after his car skidded in dense fog, broke a drain boundary and fell into a deep, waterlogged pit dug for the basement of an under-construction commercial complex.

Yuvraj Mehta frantically pleaded for help for 90 minutes

According to eyewitnesses, he had frantically pleaded for help for around 90 minutes, but the police personnel and rescue workers who had reached the site were unable to save him. His body was recovered on Saturday after a prolonged search operation involving the fire department, police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

His car was retrieved from the pit on Tuesday evening, three days after the accident. Gautam Buddh Nagar Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar told PTI that the operation was challenging due to thick slush and the presence of iron reinforcements in the pit.

