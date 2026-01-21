Deepinder Goyal steps down as CEO of Eternal, Albinder Dhindsa to replace him Deepinder Goyal said that as group CEO, Albinder Dhindsa (Albi) will own day-to-day execution, operating priorities, and business decisions.

New Delhi:

Deepinder Goyal announced his resignation as group CEO of Eternal, the parent company of Zomato and Blinkit, on Wednesday. In a letter to shareholders, Goyal said that Albinder Dhindsa (Albi) will take over as the new CEO. His resignation will take effect from February 1, 2026.

"Today, I am going to step away from the Group CEO role, and subject to shareholders’ approval, will remain on the board of directors as Vice Chairman...Albinder Dhindsa (Albi) will be Eternal's new Group CEO," Goyal said in a letter to shareholders.

Why has he resigned?

In the letter to shareholders, Goyal said the transition will allow Eternal to remain sharply focused and give him the space to explore ideas that do not fit Eternal’s risk profile.

"Of late, I have found myself drawn to a set of new ideas that involve significantly higher-risk exploration and experimentation. These are the kinds of ideas that are better pursued outside a public company like Eternal. If these ideas belonged inside Eternal’s strategic scope, I would have pursued them within the company. They do not. Eternal deserves to remain focused, and disciplined, while exploring new areas of growth that are relevant to its current line of business," the letter reads.

Eternal gets GTS demand orders

The development comes days after Eternal received two Goods and Services Tax (GST) demand orders totalling over Rs 27.56 crore, including interest and penalties.

The orders passed by the Additional Commissioner of State Tax (Appeals), West Bengal, have been received regarding short payment of output tax for the period from April 2020 to March 2022.

The company will file an appeal against the order before the appropriate authority.

"This is to inform that the Company has received two orders on 8 January 2026 for the period April 2020 to March 2022 passed by Additional Commissioner of State Tax (Appeals), West Bengal, confirming total demand of GST of Rs 16,72,34,030 with interest of Rs 9,16,48,814 and penalty of Rs 1,67,23,404," Eternal informed in a regulatory filing.