West Bengal news: Blast at firecracker manufacturing unit leaves four seriously injured

New Delhi:

A blast at a firecracker unit in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district left four people seriously injured. The explosion took place in a factory at the Champahati area, a senior official said as quoted by news agency PTI.

"Four people were seriously injured and taken to a local hospital," a senior officer of the Baruipur Police District told the news agency. Meanwhile, several fire tenders were deployed on duty to douse the fire caused by the blast.

Meanwhile, the cause of the explosion is yet to be confirmed, and an investigation has been launched, the officer said. "The cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained. A probe has been initiated,” the officer added.

Blast in Karnataka sugar factory

Meanwhile, a separate blast took place in Karnataka's Marakumbi village a couple of days ago. An explosion took place in the boiler of a sugar factory, leaving three people killed and six others critically injured. As per sources, the incident occurred at Inamdar Sugar Factory at Marakumbi. The three people who lost their lives in the tragedy were identified as Akshay Topade, Deepak Munnolli, and Sudarshan Banoshi, police sources said.

K Ramarajan, Superintendent of Belagavi rural district, spoke on the incident, stating that the mishap occurred at around 2 pm. While two people died on the way to the hospital, the third person succumbed to his burns in the hospital. Five other injured were sent to treatment in the KLE Hospital, police said.

Chimney blast in Bihar

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, five people got injured in a chimney blast at a brick kiln in Bihar’s Vaishali district a few days ago, officials said. The mishap took place in the afternoon at Chandpura village under the Bidupur police station area while a newly built chimney was being inaugurated. According to SP Lalit Mohan Sharma, the explosion happened when the inaugural fire was being lit.

Three of the injured were discharged after treatment, while two were shifted to Patna Medical College and Hospital for better care. Officials said none of the injured is in critical condition. "Five people were injured, of whom three were discharged after treatment. None of the injured is in critical condition," Sharma said.

Bidupur SHO Ravi Prakash said the area was cleared using a JCB machine, and all other workers were safe. Preliminary findings suggest negligence, and further investigation is underway. The brick kiln owner said diesel was used to ignite the chimney, which led to the blast.