West Bengal govt's anti-rape Bill to be named 'Aparajita', special session called for passage

The West Bengal government has called a special session on Monday (September 2) to pass a Bill proposing capital punishment for convicts in rape and murder cases. The Bill will be named as 'Aparajita Women and Child ( West Bengal Criminal Laws Amendment) Bill 2024', as per the documents accessed by India TV.

Proposal of bill cleared in Bengal cabinet

The West Bengal cabinet on August 28 approved a proposal to introduce a new Bill aimed at preventing rape and ensuring stricter punishments for such crimes. "The proposed Bill will be tabled in the Assembly on September 3," state Agriculture Minister Shobhandeb Chattopadhyay said earlier.

Bengal govt to amend existing laws to ensure death penalty to rapists: CM Mamata Banerjee

Asserting that her government has zero tolerance to incidents of rape, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said an amendment to existing laws will be passed in the state assembly to ensure capital punishment to convicted rapists.

CBI investigation in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), following orders of the Calcutta High Court, is already conducting two parallel probes- the first being on the rape and murder case and the second being on the alleged financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The CBI is currently investigating the case, and a Kolkata Police civic volunteer has been arrested in connection with the crime.

