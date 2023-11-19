West Bengal: Decomposed bodies of four of family found in North 24 Parganas

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Accident site.

In a distressing incident, the decomposed bodies of a family of four were discovered in their flat in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Sunday. The deceased were identified as Brindaban Karmakar (52), a cloth merchant, his wife Debasree Karmakar (in her forties), their 17-year-old daughter Debaleena, and eight-year-old son Utsaha. The bodies were found in their closed apartment on M S Mukherjee Road in the Khardah area under the Barrackpore Police Commissionerate. Authorities suspect that Brindaban Karmakar murdered his family members by poisoning them before taking his own life.

Brindaban Karmakar's body was discovered hanging from the ceiling, while the bodies of the other three family members were found in different locations within the flat. The police also recovered a suicide note in which Karmakar claimed that he took the extreme step due to his wife's alleged extramarital affair, stating that he could not bear the situation.

Local residents raised the alarm after detecting a foul smell emanating from the apartment. To gain access, the police had to break open the door, which was bolted from the inside. The discovery prompted a forensic team to visit the scene, and a thorough investigation is currently underway to ascertain the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.

The apparent murder-suicide has left the community in shock, emphasising the need for increased awareness and support for mental health issues. Authorities are conducting a detailed examination to understand the sequence of events leading to this tragic end for the Karmakar family.

Read more: West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee demands railways roll back dynamic pricing, give priority to safety of passengers