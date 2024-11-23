West Bengal Bypoll Results Live: Counting for six Assembly seats begin, TMC confident of winning all seats

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV West Bengal Bypoll Results 2024 Live

The counting of votes for the bypolls to six Assembly seats in West Bengal began on November 23 at 8 am, following the elections held on November 13. The constituencies—Sitai, Madarihat, Taldangra, Medinipur, Haroa, and Naihati—became vacant after their respective MLAs were elected as Lok Sabha members in the 2024 general elections. In the 2021 state elections, Trinamool Congress (TMC) won five of these seats, with the BJP securing victory in Madarihat.

Counting for votes begins for the six seats of West Bengal by-elections

An overall polling percentage of 72.1% per cent was recorded across the six Legislative Assembly Constituencies that went to the bye-elections in West Bengal.

TMC leaders are confident of winning all six seats in this bypoll.

Sitai - In the Sitai bypoll, Sangita Roy of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) faced off against Harihar Roy Singha of the Indian National Congress (INC) and Dipak Kumar Ray of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in a highly competitive race. The contest was marked by intense campaigning and a fierce battle between the three parties, with each candidate vying for the support of voters in the Cooch Behar district constituency.

Madarihat - In the Madarihat bypoll, Bikash Champromary of the Indian National Congress (INC) contested against Jayprakash Toppo of the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Rahul Lohar of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The election saw a keenly contested battle among the three candidates, each representing their respective parties in the Alipurduar district constituency.

Taldangra - In the Taldangra bypoll, Tushar Kanti Sannigrahi of the Indian National Congress (INC) faced Falguni Singhababu of the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Ananya Roy Chakraborty of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The election witnessed a closely contested race among the three candidates, each representing their respective parties in the Bankura district constituency.

Medinipur - In the Medinipur bypoll, Shyamal Kumar Ghosh of the Indian National Congress (INC) contested against Sujoy Hazra of the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Subhajit Roy (Bunty) of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The election saw a fierce contest among the three candidates, each representing their respective parties in the West Midnapore district constituency.

Haroa - In the Haroa bypoll, Habib Reza Chowdhury of the Indian National Congress (INC) competed against Bimal Das of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and SK Rabiul Islam of the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC). The election saw a fierce contest among the three candidates, each vying for support in the North 24 Parganas district constituency.

Naihati - In the Naihati bypoll, Paresh Nath Sarkar of the Indian National Congress (INC) faced Rupak Mitra of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Sanat Dey of the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC). The election was a closely contested battle among the three candidates, each representing their respective parties in the North 24 Parganas district constituency.