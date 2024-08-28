West Bengal: BJP's Sukanta Majumdar announces seven-day dharna after Calcutta HC grants permission

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV West Bengal BJP Chief Sukanta Majumdar

West Bengal BJP Chief and Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar on Wednesday announced to hold a seven-day dharna against the state government after the Calcutta High Court granted the permission. He said this while he hit out the streets with his coworkers during the 'Bangla Bandh', call. He had on Tuesday called a shutdown protest in West Bengal against the police action on the students who held the Nabbana Abhijan march to the Secretariat on Tuesday.

During the Bangla Bandh protest, he said, "Calcutta HC has given us permission for seven-day Dharna. We will start it from tomorrow...We welcome their verdict...There is no democracy here, police cannot stop firing but only stop BJP's protest. The police can arrest BJP leaders but not the accused." He joined the 12-hour Bengal Bandh protest at Baguiati Mor in Kolkata earlier.

Violent clashes during bandh

The protest has turned violent as there have been multiple reports of clashes between the TMC and BJP workers. Amid 12-hour Bengal Bandh in the state, BJP leader Priyangu Pandey was shot in the Bhatpara area of North 24 Parganas. 4 people were arrested in the attack on Pandey. Notably, the BJP leader alleged that the workers of the TMC attacked his car and opened fire, resulting in injuries to two people, with one in critical condition. Pandey said that he was going to leader Arjun Singh's residence and moved some distance and the road was blocked by a jetting machine from Bhatpara Municipality

Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee participated in a party event on the foundation day of TMC Chhatra Parishad. Addressing the gathering, Banerjee asserted that she wants peace in West Bengal. As the protests and unrest in the state emanated from the rape and murder case of RG Kar Medical College trainee doctor, Mamata also reacted to the incident she wanted the guilty to be hanged.

Moreover, targeting the BJP, TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee warned the party of a bigger protest in Delhi. He also slammed BJP over the Sandeshkhali incident and said, "Those who sold the dignity of Sandeshkhali women for Rs 2000 in front of their Delhi masters just for a few votes. Under the watch of the Party where Unnao, Hathras and Badlapur-like incidents took place have no right to speak on Women Security. We don't need lectures from them. In BJP you will find rapists, thugs, goons."