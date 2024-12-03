West Bengal Assembly passes resolution seeking withdrawal of Waqf bill, BJP stages walkout

Follow us on Image Source : PTI West Bengal assembly

The West Bengal Assembly passed a resolution on Tuesday urging the withdrawal of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 in Parliament. The resolution, moved by Minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, was passed by a voice vote, despite strong opposition from BJP legislators, who staged a walkout during the debate.

The resolution expressed concerns that the bill, if enacted, could disrupt the administration of Waqf properties across the country and called for careful deliberation before making any significant changes to the existing law. Chattopadhyay argued that the proposed amendments, particularly those affecting the composition of the Central Waqf Council and State Waqf boards, would reduce Muslim representation to a bare minimum, which he described as a violation of the rights of the community.

The resolution also highlighted fears that several provisions in the bill were "anti-people" and potentially "draconian" and would undermine the fundamental rights of a particular religious group. Chattopadhyay criticized the Union government for introducing the bill without consulting state governments and other key stakeholders.

BJP members, led by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, criticized the resolution as unnecessary, arguing that a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) has already been set up to examine the bill. The JPC’s term was recently extended until 2025. Adhikari called the resolution a "waste of time," insisting that it was premature to comment on the bill before the JPC submits its report. He defended the bill, claiming it was aimed at benefiting Muslim women and children, particularly widows.

Accusing the TMC government of engaging in vote-bank politics, Adhikari maintained that the BJP-led NDA government in Parliament had the numbers to pass the bill, despite opposition from several parties. He also stated that the bill was intended to digitize Waqf properties for the benefit of the Muslim community.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who participated in the debate, criticized the BJP for attempting to target Muslims and accused the Centre of pursuing a "divisive agenda." She also questioned the BJP's ability to pass the bill in Parliament due to its lack of a two-thirds majority.

