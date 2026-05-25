May 25, 2026
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Weather Update: Bengal to get respite from scorching heat as IMD predicts rain from Wednesday

Edited By: Manmath Nayak @manmathnayak2
Published: ,Updated:

West Bengal Weather Update: The IMD said there will be a gradual fall in maximum temperature across West Bengal from Thursday by two to three notches.

Bengal to get respite from scorching heat as IMD predicts rain from Wednesday
Bengal to get respite from scorching heat as IMD predicts rain from Wednesday Image Source : PTI
Kolkata:

Locals in West Bengal will get respite from the scorching heat as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted thunderstorm and heavy rains in the state from Wednesday. The IMD said there will be a gradual fall in maximum temperature across West Bengal from Thursday by two to three notches. Residents of the western districts of Purulia and Paschim Bardhaman suffered from scorching heat, with day temperatures in Purulia town and Panagarh crossing 41 degrees Celsius.

Soaring mercury level will continue: IMD

The Met office said that the soaring mercury level will continue for the next two days, after which people are likely to get a respite with the maximum temperatures going down due to thunderstorms and rain.

Night temperatures in several parts of south Bengal, including Kolkata, remained above normal, adding to the discomfort of the people in the region.

Raiganj recorded the highest rainfall at 74.8 mm in 24 hours 

The north Bengal districts were, however, cooler with light to moderate rain recorded at several places. Raiganj recorded the highest rainfall at 74.8 mm in 24 hours till 8.30 am on Monday, followed by Balurghat (66 mm), Jhalong (66 mm), Kumargram (51.4 mm), Lava (26 mm), Alipurduar (17.2 mm) and Dalgaon (16.2 mm), the IMD data said.

Kolkata recorded a minimum temperature of 30 degrees Celsius on Monday, three notches higher than normal, the Met office said, forecasting the possibility of thunderstorms in some areas of the metropolis in the evening.

Also Read: 

Delhi gets big relief after days of scorching heat, rains, gusty winds bring temperature down

 
 
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