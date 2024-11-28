Waqf Bill anti-secular, will snatch rights of Muslims: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Waqf Amendment Bill: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday termed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, as 'anti-secular', claiming that it would snatch the rights of Muslims. Speaking in the assembly Banerjee also claimed that the Central government did not consult with states over the matter.

"This bill is against one religion. The bill is anti-federal and anti-secular. It is a deliberate attempt to malign a particular section. We can never tolerate any kind of atrocities on any religion. Muslim rights are being snatched away through this bill. Waqf is donated not only by Muslims but also Hindus for the development," she said.

"There has been no discussions with the state. My parliamentarians had protested and joint committee was boycotted and JPC meeting was called off. Clearly there has been no consultation with the state," she added.

The Chief Minister added that "if any religion was attacked", she would wholeheartedly condemn it. "We condemn if there is any attack on any religion be it any other country. Muslim rights are being snatched away through this bill," said the CM.

Opposition parties criticised amendments proposed

Opposition parties have stridently criticised the amendments proposed by the bill in the existing Waqf Act, alleging that they violate the religious rights of Muslims. The ruling BJP has asserted that the amendments will bring transparency in the functioning of the Waqf boards and make them accountable.

A parliamentary committee has been constituted to scrutinise the contentious bill.

Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024

Amid strong disapproval by the opposition parties, Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju introduced the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, in the Lok Sabha on August 8. NDA allies JD-U, TDP, and the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde supported the Bill. TDP MP Ganti Harish Madhur said his party will have no problem if the Bill is sent to a parliamentary committee. Accepting the demand of the allies and the opposition parties, the government proposed to send this Bill to the JPC for detailed discussion.

The joint panel of both Houses formed to discuss the Waqf (Amendment) Bill includes 31 MPs- 21 from Lok Sabha and 10 from Rajya Sabha- from various parties, including the opposition.



