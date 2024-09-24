Tuesday, September 24, 2024
     
Five wagons of goods train derail at West Bengal's New Maynaguri station, restoration work underway

According to railway officials, the incident occurred around 6:25 am on Tuesday. The station has five lines and train movement there will be restored soon.

Jalpaiguri
Updated on: September 24, 2024 9:51 IST
train derailment, West Bengal
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Train accident: At least five wagons of an empty goods train derailed at New Maynaguri station in Alipurduar Division in West Bengal on Tuesday morning, said Railway officials. The incident happened at around 6:26 am today. 

Restoration work is underway

Following the derailment, trains have been diverted through alternate routes and movement has not been affected, the railways said. “It is a station with 5 lines, and train movement at this station will also be restored soon,” officials added.

Senior officers including DRM Alipurduar have moved to the site and the restoration work is going on. Station Superintendent Mukesh Kumar said, "As far as the information a train good derailed, it happened around 6:20 am today. There have been no casualties. Restoration work is underway."

Cause of accident is yet to be ascertained

Alipurduar Division DRM Amarjit Gautam said that the cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained. "We are trying to restore traffic. The cause of this (accident) is yet to be ascertained. The team is checking it. We are investigating," he said.

