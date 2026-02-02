Violent clash erupts as bombs hurled and firing reported in south Kolkata, 10 held A violent clash erupted in Kolkata's Golpark area where two groups exchanged stones, crude bombs and gunfire, leaving two people injured. Police arrested ten suspects and deployed a heavy force to control the situation.

Kolkata:

A late-night clash between two groups in south Kolkata's Golpark area created panic as bombs were hurled and bullets were fired, leaving two people injured. Police said the violence broke out on Sunday night under Rabindra Sarobar Police Station limits which prompted an immediate law-and-order response. According to a senior police officer, at least ten people were arrested early Monday and multiple raids are underway to track others involved. "The situation is now under control. Ten people were arrested early on Monday, and raids are underway to arrest others involved in the clash," he added.

Stones, bombs and gunfire spread panic

The confrontation began around 8.30 pm on Kankulia Road when a group of youths from another area entered the locality and were met by locals. Stones were thrown from both sides, escalating the tension. The officer added, "Crude bombs were thrown, and at least one round of bullets was fired during the clash. Empty cartridges and splinters have been recovered from the area."

Vehicles vandalised as mob turns unruly

The situation further deteriorated as several motorcycles were vandalised by a mob. Security personnel were confronted when they reached the spot, with miscreants attempting to attack a police vehicle. A heavy police deployment was made to bring the chaos under control.

Locals blame turf war; probe intensifies

Locals claimed the violence was aimed at asserting control over the locality. A local Trinamool Congress leader visited the area and said, "Strict action will be taken against those responsible for creating panic and disturbing public order." Police said CCTV footage from the area is being examined to identify the remaining culprits. The investigation is ongoing.

