'Mamata Banerjee government's corruption is the cause for workers death': Amit Shah on Kolkata warehouse fire "I want to pay tribute to all the workers who lost their lives in the fire at the Momo factory in the Anandpur warehouse. This fire was not an accident. The fire at the Anandpur warehouse was a result of the corruption of the Mamata Banerjee government," Amit Shah said.

Kolkata:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday accused the Mamata Banerjee led West Bengal government of being responsible for the fire at the Anandpur momo factory, alleging that the incident was the result of corruption under the state administration.

Addressing a BJP karyakarta sammelan, Shah said he began his speech by paying tribute to the workers who lost their lives in the fire at the Anandpur warehouse, stressing that the blaze was not an accident.

"As I stand before this massive gathering of workers, I want to begin by paying tribute to all the workers who lost their lives in the fire at the momo factory in the Anandpur warehouse. This fire was not an accident. It was the result of the corruption of the Mamata Banerjee government," Shah said.

Earlier this week, a massive fire broke out at a momo factory in Kolkata’s Anandpur area, leaving several people dead and many unaccounted for. According to Baruipur Police, 21 samples have been sent for profiling, while reports of 27 people missing have been registered in connection with the incident. Police said 3 people have been arrested so far and investigations are ongoing.

Amit Shah's challenge to Mamata Banerjee

The Union Home Minister also alleged that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was intimidating the Matua and Namashudra communities in the state and urged them not to be afraid, claiming their voting rights could not be taken away.

“I have come to know that Mamata Banerjee is intimidating the Matua community and the Namashudra community in West Bengal. Through this public programme, I want to tell you that there is no need to be afraid. Mamata ji cannot touch your vote. Mamata ji may oppose the NRC as much as she wants, but infiltrators will have to be removed from the voters’ list. And if any are still left, a BJP Chief Minister will come and remove them,” Shah said.

Challenging the Chief Minister on corruption, Shah said Banerjee should demonstrate her commitment to fighting graft by denying election tickets to leaders facing corruption allegations.

"Today, I challenge Mamata ji. If you have the courage and if you truly oppose corruption, then prove it by not giving tickets to these people. You will not be able to do it because if tickets are not given to them, they will expose her nephew’s name. But we will investigate every case of corruption and send all corrupt people to jail," he said.

Shah also hailed Jana Sangh founder Shyama Prasad Mukherjee as a priceless gem of Bengal, recalling his role in preventing the state from becoming part of Bangladesh and highlighting his sacrifice for the cause of Kashmir.

