RG Kar rape-murder case: IMA writes to Mamata as junior doctors' hunger strike hits Day 7

Image Source : PTI Junior doctors, protesting over the alleged rape and murder of their colleague at the RG Kar hospital.

The ongoing hunger strike by junior doctors in West Bengal has intensified, now entering its seventh day as their health deteriorates. The protest follows the tragic rape and murder of a post-graduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, which has sparked widespread outrage and demands for improved working conditions and security for medical professionals.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has voiced its support for the junior doctors, urging West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to address their pressing demands. In a letter to the CM, the IMA emphasised, “It is almost a week since the young doctors of Bengal are on a fast-unto-death struggle. Indian Medical Association supports their just demands. They deserve your immediate attention. The Government of West Bengal is entirely capable of meeting all the demands. Peaceful ambience and security are not a luxury. They are a prerequisite. We appeal to your good self to settle the issues with the young generation doctors as an elder and the Head of the Government. The entire medical fraternity of India is concerned and trusts you would be able to save their lives. If the offices of the Indian Medical Association could be of any help we would gladly assist.”

Amid the ongoing Durga Puja festivities, junior doctors in Kolkata continue their strike, insisting on accountability from the state government. Many doctors expressed frustration over what they described as the government’s silence on their concerns. Their previous communications, including a letter to Chief Secretary Manoj Pant, highlighted disappointment that it took 96 hours of fasting to secure a meeting.

The deteriorating health of Dr. Aniket Mahato, one of the hunger strikers, has raised alarm. He was hospitalised after his condition worsened, with health parameters reported as dangerously low. A medical team dispatched by the state health department assessed the situation at the hunger strike location, where they urged the doctors to seek medical attention.

Dr. Subarna Goswami, a senior physician, noted that the group of protesting doctors, including Mahato, has been at the forefront of the movement for the past two months, advocating for justice for their murdered colleague and better safety measures in hospitals.

As tensions escalate and the health of the junior doctors declines, the IMA has reiterated its commitment to assist in resolving the issues at hand. “The entire medical fraternity of India is concerned and trusts you would be able to save their lives,” the IMA stated, calling for a resolution to the crisis.

The situation remains critical as both the medical community and the families of the doctors wait for the West Bengal government to take decisive action to address their concerns and ensure their safety.