RG Kar rape-murder case: If my son is guilty, he should be punished, says mother of convict Sanjoy Roy

The mother of Sanjoy Roy, who was convicted for the rape and murder of a female medic at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, has expressed that if her son is indeed guilty, he should receive the punishment he deserves, even if it means a death sentence. In a statement made on Sunday, Malati Roy, 70, emphasized her acceptance of the law’s verdict, saying she would "cry alone" but would consider it as her son’s fate.

Roy had initially refrained from speaking to the media following the January 18 conviction, but on Sunday, standing at the doorway of her modest home in Shambhunath Pandit Street, she expressed deep sympathy for the victim’s mother. "Being a woman and a mother of three daughters, I can feel the pain of the victim’s mother, who is like my daughter," Malati Roy stated. She also clarified that if the court decided on capital punishment, she would have no objections, recognizing that the law had determined her son’s guilt.

In an interview with reporters, Malati revealed that she had not attended any of the court hearings or visited her son while he was in police custody. "Had the charges been untrue, I would have tried to visit him," she explained.

Meanwhile, one of Sanjoy Roy’s sisters, who chose to remain anonymous, also expressed her belief that if her brother was guilty, he should face the consequences. "We have no intention of challenging the court's decision," she said. She also mentioned that her brother had developed a drinking habit over the years, but she was unaware of any violent tendencies or criminal behaviour.

The family, already facing public stigma due to Roy’s actions, hopes the judicial process will bring clarity to the situation. "We hope the investigation was thorough and if others were involved, they too should face justice," the sister added.