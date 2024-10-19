RG Kar protest: Mamata Banerjee assures demand fulfilment over phone call, likely to meet doctors on Monday

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE People gather near the Dharna manch where junior doctors are staging a hunger strike

As the junior doctors of Bengal continue their fast-unto-death, the West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Saturday urged them to return to work. She also assured them that the demands which are not yet fulfilled will be met in some time, adding that if something remains to discuss, she will meet them on Monday.

Banerjee was speaking to them over the phone on Saturday afternoon after Chief Secretary Manoj Pant and Home Secretary Nandini Chakraborty visited the site in Dharmatala where the junior doctors were sitting on fast unto death over the rape and murder of their colleague at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

'Most demands met, rest to be fulfilled in 3-4 months': Mamata

While talking to the protesting medics, CM Banerjee said, "Everybody has the right to protest, but it shouldn't affect healthcare services." Assuring the doctors, Banerjee said, "Most of your demands have been fulfilled, give me three-four months more to meet the rest of the demands."

Banerjee told the doctors she did not differ with their demands, requesting them to sit for talks with her government. She said that some demands need policy decisions and therefore will take time. Banerjee said that her government will cooperate to the fullest extent possible but, she added, "it is not acceptable that you will dictate to the government what should be done."

Fast-unto-death enters 15th day

Notably, the hunger strike entered its 15th day on Saturday. Six fasting doctors have been hospitalised so far after their health condition deteriorated. Eight doctors are currently on an indefinite fast in the Esplanade area while demanding that the state government act constructively by October 21 to end the impasse. One of the medics said that they would be forced to resort to strike across the state on October 22 if their demands are not met by Monday.

(With PTI Inputs)

