Doctors' body FAIMA calls for nationwide elective services shutdown amid Bengal junior medics' protest

Amid the ongoing fast-unto-death protest by the junior medics in West Bengal, the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), a body representing Resident Doctors' Associations (RDAs) across India, called for a nationwide shutdown of elective services in hospitals from Monday. The call has been made to express solidarity with the protest in West Bengal, an official of the body said.

The decision to make the call was made after a meeting of FAIMA was held on Saturday. The FAIMA letter was addressed to National Medical Associations, state Resident Doctors' Associations (RDAs) and Resident Doctors' Associations (RDAs) from various medical colleges and institutes of national importance.

FAIMA said it stands in full solidarity with the junior doctors of West Bengal. "After exhaustive discussions, we have unanimously decided that it is time to unite on a national scale. We had given an ultimatum for escalation to the Chief Minister of West Bengal in a previous letter, however no satisfactory action has been seen, compelling us to request all RDAs and medical associations across the country to join us in our call for a shutdown of elective services across the country, commencing Monday," the body said in a communication on Sunday.

Emergency services functional

However, the body requested all RDAs to ensure that emergency services remain functional 24/7, he said. The letter read, "However, we request all RDAs and associations to keep emergency facilities open 24x7, since patients who need our urgent service must not suffer."

'Can't afford to lose another colleague,' states FAIMA

"We cannot afford to lose another colleague to violence or neglect. The apathy of the government has left us with no other choice. It is with a heavy heart but steadfast determination that we ask all RDAs to convene immediate general body meetings and urge you to join us in solidarity with the West Bengal Junior Doctors' Front," it added.

Four doctors hspitalised

Notably, the junior doctors' fast-unto-death entered the 10th day today. It was started on October 5 with a demand for justice for the deceased woman medic at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital besides addressing other issues. Four doctors have been hospitalised after their health condition deteriorated due to fasting.