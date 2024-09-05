Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV West Bengal govt suspends two close associates of RG Kar Hospital's ex-principal

The West Bengal Health Department has suspended Dr. Abhik Dey, a close associate of former RG Kar Medical College principal Sandip Ghosh. This action follows ongoing scrutiny and investigations related to the college’s administrative issues. Also, the department has suspended Dr. Birupakha Biswas, a physician at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Dr. Biswas is reportedly a close associate of the college's former principal, who was recently detained by the CBI.

Allegations of unethical practices and influence in transfers

Dr. Abhik Dey and Dr. Birupaksha Biswas, two senior members of the West Bengal health department, have been long accused of involvement in unethical practices, particularly related to transfers and postings within the department. Both are reportedly part of the influential North Bengal lobby, with allegations suggesting they exercised undue influence, including instances of "DADAGIRI" (intimidation) at various medical colleges.

Links to the ruling party

The two doctors are believed to have close ties to the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC). Their proximity to the political establishment has raised concerns over their unchecked authority within the state's healthcare system. Among the accusations, Dr. Abhik Dey was spotted at RG Kar Medical College Hospital on August 9, further fueling speculation over his continued involvement in the health department’s affairs.

The claims of malpractice and misuse of power have yet to be officially addressed by the authorities.

