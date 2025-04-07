One dead, eight injured as drunk driver crashes SUV into Kolkata's Thakurpukur market One person was killed and eight others injured when a speeding SUV, allegedly driven by a drunk film director, rammed into a crowded market in Kolkata’s Thakurpukur area on Sunday morning. The driver, Siddhant Das, broke through guardrails on a closed road and ploughed through pedestrians.

Kolkata: A 63-year-old man was killed and eight others injured after a speeding SUV ploughed through a crowded marketplace in south Kolkata’s Thakurpukur area on Sunday morning. Police said the driver, identified as 35-year-old Siddhant Das, a film and television director, was allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. The accident occurred around 9 am on Bakrahat Road, where a makeshift market had gathered near the Thakurpukur Bazar. Das, who was driving a black SUV from Bakrahat towards Gariahat, reportedly broke through guardrails and drove straight into the barricaded, pedestrian-only stretch, knocking down multiple people and vehicles.

Witnesses described a scene of chaos as the SUV first rammed into parked two-wheelers before hitting several pedestrians and market vendors. “I saw the car mowing down people one after another,” said Manzoor Rahman, whose uncle Aminur Rahman, a vegetable vendor, was among those hit. Rahman was rushed to CMRI Hospital but succumbed to his injuries. Another victim, 68-year-old Joydeb Majumdar, remains critical, according to a report by the Times of India.

Locals said the road was officially closed to traffic due to ongoing repairs and that only residents' vehicles were being allowed in cautiously. “This was pure recklessness,” said a senior police officer. “Das forced his way into the closed road and continued driving dangerously, ignoring warnings.”

Following the crash, enraged residents vandalised the SUV, dragged Das out, and assaulted him before police intervened. A woman who was seated beside him was also taken into custody, while another woman from the back seat reportedly fled the scene. Police recovered four bottles of alcohol from the vehicle and confirmed that Das was intoxicated.

Das was arrested on Sunday and is expected to be produced in court on Monday. A case has been registered under relevant sections, and the SUV has been seized for examination.While two of the injured, including Rahman and Majumdar, were admitted to hospital, the remaining seven were treated and discharged. Police said further investigation is underway.

(With inputs from PTI)