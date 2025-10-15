Nearly 3.5 crore voter records matched with 2002 data in Bengal ahead of SIR rollout: Poll official As per reports, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls will start in West Bengal by the first or second week of November.

Kolkata:

As part of the preparations for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal, election authorities have successfully matched nearly 3.5 crore voter records with the 2002 database, a senior poll official said on Wednesday.

West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Kumar Agarwal said the mapping process eliminates the need for fresh documentation or re-verification for voters whose details already match existing records. The aim is to streamline the voter list and ensure accuracy ahead of upcoming elections.

"The data-matching work is in its final stages across most districts. Except for Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri, where recent natural calamities have delayed progress, almost all other districts have completed the mapping exercise," Agarwal said.

Officials are expected to complete the remaining work by Thursday and upload the verified data to the portal, he added.

According to officials, mapping has been fully completed in seven districts so far. Preliminary figures indicate that Alipurduar has recorded a 53 per cent match rate, Kalimpong 65 per cent, Malda 54 per cent, North Kolkata 55 per cent, Paschim Medinipur 62 per cent, Jhargram 51 per cent, and Purulia 61 per cent, an official said.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: EC likely to roll out SIR across India in phases beginning with states where polls due next year

Also Read: EC prepares for nationwide SIR rollout, asks state poll officers to be ready by September 30