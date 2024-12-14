Mamata sends message to rapists after Murshidabad case verdict, says 'Nothing less than...'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has welcomed the death sentence handed down by a local court in the Murshidabad district for one of the accused in the brutal rape and murder of a minor in Farakka. Banerjee expressed her approval on social media, highlighting the swift justice delivered in the case, and reiterated her call for the death penalty for all convicted rapists.

The court sentenced one of the two accused to death while the other received a life sentence. Banerjee also recalled a recent case in Jaynagar, where within just 62 days, a local court sentenced a rapist-murderer to death.

"Barely a week ago, the police and our justice system ensured that the criminal responsible for the brutal rape and murder of a minor in Jaynagar received the death sentence within 62 days. Today, on 13th October 2024, in Farakka, one of the two accused in the horrific rape and murder of another minor was given the death penalty, and the co-accused was sentenced to life imprisonment," she wrote on social media platform X.

Call for stringent punishments for rapists

Mamata Banerjee has been vocal about her stance on severe punishments for rapists. She stated, "I have said this before and will say it again: every rapist should receive the harshest punishment – the death penalty. We must unite to eradicate this heinous crime." She emphasized that timely and expedited trials, along with stringent punishments, would serve as powerful deterrents. "This will send a clear message that such crimes will not be tolerated," she added.

The Chief Minister also congratulated the state police and everyone involved in the prosecution process, while extending her condolences and prayers to the victim's family.

Swift justice in Jaynagar case

Earlier, on December 6, a POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) court in South 24 Parganas district sentenced a man to death for the rape and murder of a 9-year-old girl in Jaynagar. The crime took place on October 4, and the convict was sentenced within 62 days, which Banerjee hailed as an "unprecedented achievement" in the state’s history, praising the police for their efficiency.

New legislation on rape

In September 2024, the West Bengal government introduced the "Aparajita Women and Children (West Bengal Criminal Law Amendment) Bill," which includes provisions for the death penalty or life imprisonment for those convicted of rape. This law was brought into effect following the brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata.