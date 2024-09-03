Mamata Banerjee on Aparajita Women and Child Bill: 'Urge governor to sign it immediately'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday urged Governor Ananda Bose to sign the Aparajita Women and Child Bill immediately and make it a law. Referring to Kolkata rape and murder case, the CM urged 'capital punishment' for all rapists. The state government introduced the Aparajita Woman and Child (West Bengal Criminal Laws Amendment) Bill on Tuesday. The legislation aims to enhance protection for women and children by amending and introducing new provisions related to rape and sexual offences. The bill was tabled by Law Minister Moloy Ghatak on the second day of the special Assembly session.

"I would like to thank all my brothers and sisters and say that every day I will fight to protect the rights of girls...It is a matter of repeating history and fighting to protect girls' rights...43 years ago on this day in 1981, the United Nations formed a committee for the 'Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women' to protect the rights of women... I congratulate everyone from civil societies to students who are raising their voices for women's safety," Mamata Banerjee said.

On Kolkata rape and murder

Mamata Banerjee said, "...I express my condolences to the girl who was raped, murdered and to her family. When the RG Kar incident took place on the night of 9th August, I was in Jhargram. On 10th August, the body was found, and on 12th August, I met the family of the deceased. We want justice from the CBI. CBI should hang the criminal. To implement the bill, ask the Governor to sign it. Our state is in the 3rd position in the matter of fast-track court. In the Kamdhuni case, we had demanded capital punishment, the Supreme Court went against the High Court and the matter is pending. No one talks about what happened in Unnao, the victim of Hathras did not get justice..."

'No response from PM'

"...I had written two letters to the Prime Minister, but I did not get any reply from him, rather I got a reply from the Minister of Women and Child Development, but I also replied to his reply and informed the Prime Minister. When the Code of Justice Bill was passed in a hurry before the elections, I had said that it should not be passed in a hurry, the states were not consulted in this. I had opposed it many times as no advice was taken from the states in this regard, it should have been passed after discussing with the Rajya Sabha, the opposition, and all the parties, but this was not done. That is why today we are bringing this (bill)..."

Meanwhile, the BJP has expressed support for the West Bengal government's 'Aparajita Women and Child Bill,' said Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Suvendu Adhikari. He stated that the BJP wants the bill to be effectively implemented. "We will wait for this bill to change into rules and get implemented. You have hurriedly brought up this bill and could have questioned if this has gone to the law committee or not. But not saying this. We want the execution of this bill immediately. We want results. We give full support," said Adhikari.

The BJP leader also criticised the West Bengal government, stating that it is attempting to divert attention from serious issues. He highlighted the recent rape and murder of a woman in a government facility and the subsequent protests by people and Pakistani doctors. He accused the state of using the bill as a distraction from these pressing concerns and noted that doctors have been protesting all night, demanding a formal response from the authorities.