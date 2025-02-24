Kolkata triple murder case: Hospitalised boy points finger at uncle for killing mother, aunt and cousin Kolkata triple murder case: While the injured boy has claimed his uncle killed his aunt, mother and cousin, the initial investigation of the police hints that his father was likely accomplice in the crime.

In the latest development in the shocking triple murder case in Kolkata, the police investigating team on Sunday said that the injured boy has claimed his uncle had killed his mother, aunt and cousin. Notably, two brothers – Pranay and Prasun Dey – lived in their Tangra residence in the eastern part of Kolkata with their wives Sudeshna and Romi, respectively. Pranay's son and Prasun's daughter were the other occupants of the house.

On February 19, Sudeshna, Rumi, and the daughter of Romi and Prasun were found dead inside that house, while Pranay, Prasun, and son of Sudeshna and Pranay were injured after their car crashed into a Metro Rail pillar on the Eastern Metropolitan bypass in the southern part of the city early Wednesday.

Younger brother killed wife, sister-in-law and daughter

According to the initial probe hint that Prasun killed his wife, sister-in-law and daughter along with a possible involvement of his elder brother Pranay, a senior police officer of the investigating team said on Sunday.

The officer said "The circumstantial evidence also indicated that the younger brother has played a vital role in murdering two women and the girl. But there is evidence that the elder brother Pranay was very much with him in the plotting the killings."

Daughter forcefully fed polydrug cocktail porridge

The teenage girl, who came to know about the plot, denied consuming the porridge which was spiked with sleeping and high blood pressure pills, and was forced to gulp it, he said. "That was the reason she had several bruises around her lips and other marks due to the injuries following the beating," he said, adding that the boy, who was in the hospital was questioned separately.

The police came to know about the deaths in the house from one of the three injured occupants of the car. They have found that the family, which used to operate a tannery business, was in financial difficulties.

(With inputs from PTI)