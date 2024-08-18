Kolkata's SSKM hospital vandalised by family after patient dies in trauma care unit

Follow us on Image Source : SSKM WEBSITE SSKM Hospital in Kolkata

The family members of a patient who died at the SSKM hospital in West Bengal’s Kolkata on Sunday (August 18) vandalised the trauma care unit, the police said. The incident comes against the backdrop of ongoing protests by the medical fraternity against the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

The latest incident took place in the evening when the patient’s family arrived at the hospital and accused the doctors of negligence. They vandalised the facility, the police said.

"His family members came to the hospital and started vandalising the area, alleging that negligence by doctors had led to the youth's death," a police official said.

A large police team intervened to resolve the situation, but no arrests have been made so far, the police added.

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

It should be noted that a postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty at the hospital on August 9. Later, the semi-naked body of the 32-year-old woman was found in the seminar hall of the government-run hospital in Kolkata. A civic volunteer was arrested in connection with the crime the next day.

In a major development, the Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognisance of the Kolkata rape-murder case that has shaken the entire country, and will conduct the hearing on the matter on Tuesday (August 20). The hearing will be held by a bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud, Justice JB Pardiwala, Justice Manoj Misra.

The doctors across the country have expressed their anguish and anger over the incident and taken to the streets demanding justice for the victim. Massive peaceful protests have broken out on the streets of various parts of the country. OPD services were suspended all over the nation in protest, however, Emergency services remained operational.

