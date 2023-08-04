Kolkata: Son killed, father injured after both hit by speeding truck, locals protest

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Kolkata: A class two school boy was killed while his father is seriously injured after they met with a truck accident in Behala Chorsta area on Friday morning.

The accident took place when the father was going to drop his son to school around 7 am.

The boy succumbed to injuries at the spot while his father is also said to be seriously injured.

The duo was hit by a speeding truck which was carrying sand.

The victims were residents of Nabapalli area in Thakurpukura. The duo was hit by the truck when they were about to enter his school (Barisha High School).

The injured father was later shifted to Trauma Centre at SSKM Hospital where doctors confirmed that a corrective surgery have to be performed on his legs.

The police also recorded victim's statement.

Post the incident, the locals protested against the administration and set the police vehicle, buses, other vehicles on fire.

The locals refused to handover the body to the police.

It was about two hours after the incident when the cops were able to restore peace at the accident site.

